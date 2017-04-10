US Increasingly Concerned About Nexus...

US Increasingly Concerned About Nexus of Terror, Criminal Networks

Read more: Voice of America

More than illegal immigrants who try to cross the border, more than drugs, what worries Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is the criminal network that lays all of it on America's doorstep. "We've made a difference, to say the least, on the southwest border," Kelly said Tuesday of the Trump administration's nascent efforts to enhance security.

