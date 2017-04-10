UPDATE 1-Mexico's Feb industrial prod...

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Feb industrial production rises 0.1 pct vs Jan

MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexican industrial output rose 0.1 percent in February from January in seasonally adjusted terms as an increase in construction activity outweighed drops in mining and utilities, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday. Construction expanded 0.9 percent in February from January, while utilities fell 1.5 percent, and mining dropped 1 percent.

