Trump doesn't hit Mexico hard but stirs up old resentments
" Mexico is mobilizing to resist President Donald Trump's policies in ways that range from the sensible to the strange. Mexican negotiators are hammering out a trade deal with Europe in a bid to reduce reliance on U.S. markets following Trump's pledge to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement and his efforts to stop companies from moving U.S. plants south of the border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|1 hr
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|170
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Tue
|Laredo
|1
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|Apr 8
|Azobec
|9
|News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico
|Apr 5
|Wildchild
|1
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Apr 5
|KimiBeuchat
|8
|Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue ...
|Apr 4
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC