Top Mexican official said to tip drug...

Top Mexican official said to tip drug cartel about probe

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: 680News

In a major embarrassment for Mexican law enforcement, U.S. prosecutors said in documents made public Wednesday that the commander of a Mexican police intelligence-sharing unit was passing information on a DEA investigation to the Beltran Leyva drug cartel in exchange for millions of dollars. Ivan Reyes Arzate, 45, was named in a U.S. district court indictment, just hours after Mexican federal police commissioner Manelich Castilla revealed that an unnamed agent had been charged with obstructing an investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 2 hr New Resident 7
News News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi... 10 hr Iphonemodest552 3
News Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico 22 hr Wildchild 1
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) 23 hr KimiBeuchat 8
News Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue ... Tue Wildchild 2
News Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T... Apr 2 EPT 7
News Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T... Apr 2 New Resident 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,622 • Total comments across all topics: 280,107,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC