Top Mexican official said to tip drug cartel about probe
In a major embarrassment for Mexican law enforcement, U.S. prosecutors said in documents made public Wednesday that the commander of a Mexican police intelligence-sharing unit was passing information on a DEA investigation to the Beltran Leyva drug cartel in exchange for millions of dollars. Ivan Reyes Arzate, 45, was named in a U.S. district court indictment, just hours after Mexican federal police commissioner Manelich Castilla revealed that an unnamed agent had been charged with obstructing an investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|2 hr
|New Resident
|7
|News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi...
|10 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|3
|Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico
|22 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|23 hr
|KimiBeuchat
|8
|Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue ...
|Tue
|Wildchild
|2
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|Apr 2
|EPT
|7
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|Apr 2
|New Resident
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC