This is What the U.S.-Mexico Border A...

This is What the U.S.-Mexico Border Actually Looks Like

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Time

Talk of building a wall to further divide the two nations hadn't yet surfaced as a hot button issue in the U.S. Presidential election. By the time Donald Trump announced his candidacy in June 2015, LA3pez Luz's latest art book project, , was nearly complete and is now a very timely subject in the wake of the new White House administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 6 hr ILLEGAL A-HOLE 358
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Apr 14 Idiots 4
News NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t... Apr 14 New Resident 20
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr 11 Laredo 1
News Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S.... Apr 8 Azobec 9
News News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 4
News Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico Apr 5 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,371,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC