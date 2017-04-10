'They told me the limit was 110 years': 116-year-old woman denied bank card in Mexico
Felix is old enough to remember the Mexican Revolution but too old to get the bank card needed to collect her monthly 1,200 pesos welfare payment for the elderly. Felix turns 117 in July, according to her birth certificate that local authorities recognize as authentic - which could put her in the ranks of the world's oldest living people.
