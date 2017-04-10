'They told me the limit was 110 years...

'They told me the limit was 110 years': 116-year-old woman denied bank card in Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Felix is old enough to remember the Mexican Revolution but too old to get the bank card needed to collect her monthly 1,200 pesos welfare payment for the elderly. Felix turns 117 in July, according to her birth certificate that local authorities recognize as authentic - which could put her in the ranks of the world's oldest living people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out? Apr 18 Dee Dee Dee 3
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... Apr 18 Details at Eleven 368
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Apr 14 Idiots 4
News NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t... Apr 14 New Resident 20
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr 11 Laredo 1
News Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S.... Apr 8 Azobec 9
News News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,730 • Total comments across all topics: 280,600,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC