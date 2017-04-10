There's an ice cream shop for dogs in Mexico City
Because an ice cream shop for dogs - a mutt ice cream cafe, a puppy gelato heaven, how else can I say it - exists in Mexico City. So next time you and your Shih Tzu happen to be strolling through the city and both fancy a whiskey, mascarpone and coffee ice cream, finally there's a place for both of you to satiate that need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|14 min
|Imposter Rico
|99
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|Apr 8
|Azobec
|9
|News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico
|Apr 5
|Wildchild
|1
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Apr 5
|KimiBeuchat
|8
|Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue ...
|Apr 4
|Wildchild
|2
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|Apr 2
|EPT
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC