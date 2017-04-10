The Trump administration has deported...

The Trump administration has deported a a dreamera for first time, advocates say

While Juan Manuel Montes Bojorquez, 23, was walking to a taxi station in Calexico, California, a Border Patrol agent on a bicycle stopped him, asking him for identification. Having accidentally left his wallet in a friend's car, Montes claims he had no identification on him, and no way of proving his status as a “dreamer” allowing him to live in the United States legally.

