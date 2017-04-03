'Tell Me How It Ends' Offers A Moving, Humane Portrait Of Child Migrants
Back in the 1980s, Salman Rushdie wrote that the defining figure of the 20th century was the migrant. I think his claim may be even truer of the 21st century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|48 min
|Teana Trump
|9
|News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi...
|20 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|3
|Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico
|Wed
|Wildchild
|1
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Wed
|KimiBeuchat
|8
|Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue ...
|Tue
|Wildchild
|2
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|Apr 2
|EPT
|7
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|Apr 2
|New Resident
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC