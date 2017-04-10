Taking Depositions in Mexico
If you find yourself needing to take a deposition in Mexico, you're in luck! There are no Hague Evidence Convention restrictions regardless of the nationality of the witness. What's more, you can hold the deposition in any hotel, office, or conference room in the country.
