Super-sized MPO? Valley merger hang-up - fine print
The saga of a potential merger of Cameron and Hidalgo county metropolitan planning organizations has dragged on for five years. In December, the Hidalgo County Metropolitan Planning Organization took the initiative and voted unanimously to merge with the Harlingen-San Benito and Brownsville MPOs, a nonbinding resolution to be sure, yet one which signaled intent.
