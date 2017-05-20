Soldiers kill seven suspected gang members in northern Mexico gunfight

Mexican soldiers killed seven suspected gang members in a weekend gun battle in the north of the country, the Chihuahua state attorney general's office said on Sunday. According to a statement on the attorney general's website, a convoy of 15 soldiers was passing near the town of La Grulla in Chihuahua state around 2 p.m. local time on Saturday when a group of men opened fire on them.

