Six bodies found buried in ditch outside Mexico's Acapulco

The remains of at least six bodies were found in a ditch on Saturday just outside the seaside resort of Acapulco in Guerrero, Mexico's bloodiest state, an official said. The bodies had been buried between 5 and 20 days ago in a ditch that fed rain water into one of Acapulco's main bays, according to Acapulco prosecutor Ricardo Quevedo.

