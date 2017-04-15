Search launched for missing local migrant-rights activist in central Mexico
A binational effort is underway to find a migrant-rights activist with the local nonprofit Border Angels who went missing while traveling alone through central Mexico. Hugo Castro's family and a large network of supporters have asked for the assistance of Mexican law enforcement, the U.S. Consulate and other activist groups in the area to find him.
