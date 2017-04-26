Say Buenos Dias with Our Best Mexican Breakfast Recipes Apr 29, 2017

For me and most of the people I know, celebrating Cinco de Mayo has always involved a quick after-work injection of Mexican food straight to the belly. Tacos dispensed from beloved neighborhood food trucks, salty chips and big batches of "guac" mashed table-side at local Oaxacan restaurants - even a good-old fast-food burrito dressed in silver foil are all distinct possibilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Network.