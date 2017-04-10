San Bernardino Airport gets first int...

San Bernardino Airport gets first international commercial flights, to Mexico

Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

SAN BERNARDINO >> For the first time since it was decommissioned as a military airport more than 20 years ago, San Bernardino International Airport is selling tickets for international commercial flights. Volaris, an ultra-low cost Mexican carrier, announced Monday that tickets are available for flights to and from Guadalajara, Mexico.

Chicago, IL

