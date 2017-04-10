Rising Murders of Journalists Prompt ...

Rising Murders of Journalists Prompt Mexican Newspaper to Shut Down

WESLACO A Mexican newspaper is closing its doors after the ongoing violence across the border claimed the life of one of their reporters. Although dangers impact his daily life and career, border journalist Victor Castillo said bringing information to people in Mexico is worth putting his life on the line.

