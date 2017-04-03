Report: Mexico border shooting wounds...

Report: Mexico border shooting wounds 2 US citizens

Read more: Valley Morning Star

The Mexican Navy says marines were involved in three shootouts in the border city of Reynosa that killed two suspected gunmen, but said that they were not involved in a fourth shooting that injured two civilians.

Chicago, IL

