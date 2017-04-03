Report: Mexico border shooting wounds 2 US citizens
The Mexican Navy says marines were involved in three shootouts in the border city of Reynosa that killed two suspected gunmen, but said that they were not involved in a fourth shooting that injured two civilians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico
|2 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|3 hr
|KimiBeuchat
|8
|News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi...
|14 hr
|lavon affair
|1
|Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue ...
|Tue
|Wildchild
|2
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|Apr 2
|EPT
|7
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|Apr 2
|New Resident
|2
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|Apr 1
|Jose Canoe Si Canada
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC