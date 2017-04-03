Pepe Aguilar 'In Solidarity' With Son After His Arrest for Allegedly...

Jose 'Pepe' Aguilar attends a press conference to present his new tour Pepe Aguilar 2015 at Telmex Auditorium on May 14, 2015 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Pepe Aguilar 's son, Jose Emiliano Aguilar, was arrested and charged for allegedly trying to smuggle Chinese citizens into the United States at the Tijuana/U.S. border, according to the Los Angeles Times .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.