'Penis seat' on Mexico City subway results in a double take and awareness
A frame grab from a video of the "men only" seat on the Mexico City Metro, part of a campaign against sexual harassment. A seat in a subway car in Mexico City's metro system caused a stir earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|3 hr
|EPT
|7
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|5 hr
|New Resident
|2
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|Sat
|Jose Canoe Si Canada
|8
|Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15)
|Fri
|Coultergeist
|4
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Mar 30
|Need Help
|7
|Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco
|Mar 20
|Miss Beaverhausen
|1
|The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ...
|Mar 20
|Righty01
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC