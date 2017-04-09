Palm Sunday, Oaxaca, Mexico

Palm Sunday, Oaxaca, Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Salinas Californian

On the Sunday before Easter, Mexico's most important holiday, a "Blessing of the Palms" in central Oaxaca, while believers in Santa Cruz de Xoxocotlan carried Jesus through rainy streets strewn with flowers. Video by Jay Dunn - www.jaydunn.org Palm Sunday, Oaxaca, Mexico On the Sunday before Easter, Mexico's most important holiday, a "Blessing of the Palms" in central Oaxaca, while believers in Santa Cruz de Xoxocotlan carried Jesus through rainy streets strewn with flowers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 1 hr Dupe em then Depo... 49
News Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S.... Sat Azobec 9
News News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi... Sat USS LIBERTY 4
News Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico Apr 5 Wildchild 1
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Apr 5 KimiBeuchat 8
News Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue ... Apr 4 Wildchild 2
News Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T... Apr 2 EPT 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,173,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC