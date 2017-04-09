On the Sunday before Easter, Mexico's most important holiday, a "Blessing of the Palms" in central Oaxaca, while believers in Santa Cruz de Xoxocotlan carried Jesus through rainy streets strewn with flowers. Video by Jay Dunn - www.jaydunn.org Palm Sunday, Oaxaca, Mexico On the Sunday before Easter, Mexico's most important holiday, a "Blessing of the Palms" in central Oaxaca, while believers in Santa Cruz de Xoxocotlan carried Jesus through rainy streets strewn with flowers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.