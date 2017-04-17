Nails forge homes, lasting bonds in Mexico
While many families enjoyed leisurely vacations during spring break, 265 high school students and team leaders from Rolling Hills Christian Church in El Dorado Hills traveled to Tijuana, Mexico, to build 12 houses for needy families in just one week. Vista del Lago senior Sofia Bert worked on what was known as house three.
