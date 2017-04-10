Mysterious group posts more alleged N...

Mysterious group posts more alleged NSA hacking tools; Russia link suspected

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

In the latest in a drumbeat of intelligence leaks, a hacking group known as the Shadow Brokers has released another set of tools it said were designed by the top-secret National Security Agency to penetrate computer systems worldwide. In a rambling, rant-filled statement over the weekend, Shadow Brokers also released a list of servers it said the tools had infected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 1 hr New Resident 149
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... 14 hr Laredo 1
News Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S.... Apr 8 Azobec 9
News News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 4
News Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico Apr 5 Wildchild 1
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Apr 5 KimiBeuchat 8
News Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue ... Apr 4 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,846 • Total comments across all topics: 280,224,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC