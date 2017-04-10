Mysterious group posts more alleged NSA hacking tools; Russia link suspected
In the latest in a drumbeat of intelligence leaks, a hacking group known as the Shadow Brokers has released another set of tools it said were designed by the top-secret National Security Agency to penetrate computer systems worldwide. In a rambling, rant-filled statement over the weekend, Shadow Brokers also released a list of servers it said the tools had infected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|1 hr
|New Resident
|149
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|14 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|Apr 8
|Azobec
|9
|News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico
|Apr 5
|Wildchild
|1
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Apr 5
|KimiBeuchat
|8
|Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue ...
|Apr 4
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC