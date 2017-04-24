Mexico's ruling party, others caught in old tricks

In this Dec. 1, 2012 file photo, Mexico's incoming President Enrique Pena Nieto of the Institutional Revolution Party, PRI, spreads out his arms after being sworn in at the inauguration ceremony in National Congress, in Mexico City. The PRI ruled Mexico for 71 years, despite accusations of stolen or bought elections, before being ousted in 2000 voting.

