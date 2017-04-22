Mexico's Most Wanted Man Since El ChapoAndrea Noel
Javier Duarte was nabbed on the lam in Guatemala after allegedly stealing billions from the state of Veracruz, where scores of journalists were murdered under his watch. But curious questions about his arrest remain.
