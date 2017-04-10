Mexico's latest captured ex-governor once his party's future

Mexican authorities say fugitive former Ve... . In this photo released by the Guatemala National Civil Police , Mexico's former Veracruz state Gov. Javier Duarte poses for photos escorted by an agent of the Interpol office in Guatemala, left, and a Mexi... MEXICO CITY - Mexico has a long history of corrupt fugitive governors, including one who was arrested in Italy just last week, but former Veracruz Gov. Javier Duarte stands out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.