Mexico's brutal drug violence appears...

Mexico's brutal drug violence appears to have hit a new level...

The recent discovery of a man's body on top of a hospital in northwest Mexico, apparently dropped there from an airplane, takes that brutality to a new level of complexity. The body reportedly landed on the roof of a hospital in the town of El Dorado, about 38 miles southwest of Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state.

