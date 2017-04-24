Mexico's Bimbo enters Africa market with Morocco acquisition
Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the African market with the purchase of Adghal, a Morocco-based producer of baked goods. Adghal reported sales of some $11 million, three plants and specialized in pastries and cupcakes, Bimbo said in a statement.
