Mexico's avocado exports to China rise

2 hrs ago Read more: China Daily

A farmer loads fruit boxes with avocados onto a truck at an orchard in the municipality of Uruapan, Michoacan State, Mexico. AFP Chinese consumers are developing a taste for avocados and officials in Mexico, the world's largest producer, said China is a market ripe for growthi1 4 as Mexico may be facing possible policy changes by the Trump administration that could affect avocado trade with the United States.

