Mexico Treads Carefully As it Confronts Venezuela Democracy Crisis
Mexico City Mexico's insistence that the government of Venezuela return to "democratic norms" is not an effort to take the lead in Latin America's response to the country's worsening economic and political crisis, according to political analysts here. Instead, the government of President Enrique Pena Nieto believes that to remain silent is not in Mexico's best interests, said Jorge Chabat, professor of international studies at the Center for Research and Teaching on Economics in Mexico City.
