Mexico Treads Carefully As it Confron...

Mexico Treads Carefully As it Confronts Venezuela Democracy Crisis

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Cybercast News Service

Mexico City Mexico's insistence that the government of Venezuela return to "democratic norms" is not an effort to take the lead in Latin America's response to the country's worsening economic and political crisis, according to political analysts here. Instead, the government of President Enrique Pena Nieto believes that to remain silent is not in Mexico's best interests, said Jorge Chabat, professor of international studies at the Center for Research and Teaching on Economics in Mexico City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t... 34 min New Resident 16
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 6 hr New Resident 227
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr 11 Laredo 1
News Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S.... Apr 8 Azobec 9
News News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 4
News Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico Apr 5 Wildchild 1
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Apr 5 KimiBeuchat 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,610 • Total comments across all topics: 280,285,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC