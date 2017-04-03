Mexico starts giving residency to stranded Cubans
In this Friday, March 24, 2017 photo, Cuban Elaide Vilchez carries her one-month-old daughter Emily Melania Garcia during a religious procession adapted to reflect the plight of immigrants, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, across the border from Laredo, Texas. In this Friday, March 24, 2017 photo, Cuban Elaide Vilchez carries her one-month-old daughter Emily Melania Garcia during a religious procession adapted to reflect the plight of immigrants, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, across the border from Laredo, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|5 min
|One Womyn Riot
|13
|News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi...
|Thu
|Iphonemodest552
|3
|Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico
|Wed
|Wildchild
|1
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Wed
|KimiBeuchat
|8
|Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue ...
|Apr 4
|Wildchild
|2
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|Apr 2
|EPT
|7
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|Apr 2
|New Resident
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC