Mexico starts giving residency to str...

Mexico starts giving residency to stranded Cubans

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this Friday, March 24, 2017 photo, Cuban Elaide Vilchez carries her one-month-old daughter Emily Melania Garcia during a religious procession adapted to reflect the plight of immigrants, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, across the border from Laredo, Texas. In this Friday, March 24, 2017 photo, Cuban Elaide Vilchez carries her one-month-old daughter Emily Melania Garcia during a religious procession adapted to reflect the plight of immigrants, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, across the border from Laredo, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 5 min One Womyn Riot 13
News News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi... Thu Iphonemodest552 3
News Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico Wed Wildchild 1
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Wed KimiBeuchat 8
News Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue ... Apr 4 Wildchild 2
News Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T... Apr 2 EPT 7
News Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T... Apr 2 New Resident 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,514 • Total comments across all topics: 280,142,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC