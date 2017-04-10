Mexico: Sinaloa cartel capo killed in gun battle with Mexican
When Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo, head of the now defunct Guadalajara Cartel, was arrested in 1989 for the murder of a DEA agent, new cartels were created: the Tijuana Cartel, the Juarez Cartel, and the Sinaloa Cartel according to When Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo, head of the now defunct Guadalajara Cartel, was arrested in 1989 for the murder of a DEA agent, new cartels were created: the Tijuana Cartel, the Juarez After Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman Loera was arrested, Ismael "Mayo" Zambada Garcia took the reins. El Mayo is on Mexico's and U.S. most wanted list for crimes including drug trafficking and murder.
