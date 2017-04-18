Mexico sees 2,020 killings in March, ...

Mexico sees 2,020 killings in March, worst month since 2011

Mexico has surpassed 2,000 homicides in a month for the first time since the summer of 2011 and had more killings in the first quarter of 2017 than in the start of any year in at least two decades, according to data released Friday. Unlike 2011, when bloody cartel clashes in Ciudad Juarez drove the national toll to new heights, the killings pushing the 2017 total have been spread across a number of states.

