Mexico says fugitive ex-Gov. Duarte d...

Mexico says fugitive ex-Gov. Duarte detained in Guatemala

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Aug. 5, 2016, file photo, the former Governor of Veracruz state, Javier Duarte speaks to reporters as he leaves the Attorney General's headquarters in Mexico City. Mexican authorities say fugitive former Veracruz Gov. Duarte has been detained in Guatemala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 24 min ILLEGAL A-HOLE 331
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Fri Idiots 4
News NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t... Fri New Resident 20
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr 11 Laredo 1
News Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S.... Apr 8 Azobec 9
News News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 4
News Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico Apr 5 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,921 • Total comments across all topics: 280,337,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC