Mexico says fugitive ex-Gov. Duarte detained in Guatemala
Javier Duarte, the fugitive former governor of Mexico's Veracruz state who is accused of running a corruption ring to pilfer from state coffers, was detained in Guatemala on Saturday. A statement from Mexico's federal Attorney General's Office said Duarte was detained in the municipality of Panajachel, in Solola department, in co-ordination with Guatemalan police and the local Interpol office.
