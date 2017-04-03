Mexico media battles impunity

Mexico media battles impunity

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

On The Listening Post this week: In Mexico , journalists face intimidation and assassinations but is the media business in crisis, too? Plus, how fake news pays for partisan media. Mexico's Media: Battling impunity Drug cartels , corrupt officials and a climate of impunity make Mexico the most dangerous place for journalists in the Western hemisphere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 11 hr New Resident 31
News Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S.... 12 hr Azobec 9
News News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi... 17 hr USS LIBERTY 4
News Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico Apr 5 Wildchild 1
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Apr 5 KimiBeuchat 8
News Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue ... Apr 4 Wildchild 2
News Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T... Apr 2 EPT 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,185 • Total comments across all topics: 280,160,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC