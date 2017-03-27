Mexico may be using another cartel kingpin to gain leverage...
The sudden extradition of Mexican cartel chief Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman hours before President Donald Trump took office raised questions about whether the move was a final gesture to Obama or an early goodwill sign to Trump. Now another kingpin appears to be following Guzman's path to a US court, suggesting Mexico is playing politics with the extradition process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|44 min
|EPT
|7
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|2 hr
|New Resident
|2
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|23 hr
|Jose Canoe Si Canada
|8
|Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15)
|Fri
|Coultergeist
|4
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Mar 30
|Need Help
|7
|Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco
|Mar 20
|Miss Beaverhausen
|1
|The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ...
|Mar 20
|Righty01
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC