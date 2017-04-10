Mexico marines kill man suspected in ...

Mexico marines kill man suspected in attack on army

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A Mexican state prosecutor's office says marines have killed a man linked to a deadly attack on a military convoy. Sinaloa state officials say Francisco Javier Zazueta Rosales died in a clash with marines Friday in the northwestern state's capital of Culiacan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 1 hr Nothing There 317
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Fri Idiots 4
News NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t... Fri New Resident 20
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr 11 Laredo 1
News Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S.... Apr 8 Azobec 9
News News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 4
News Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico Apr 5 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,247 • Total comments across all topics: 280,325,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC