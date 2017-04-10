Mexico marines kill man suspected in attack on army
" A Mexican state prosecutor's office says marines have killed a man linked to a deadly attack on a military convoy. Sinaloa state officials say Francisco Javier Zazueta Rosales died in a clash with marines Friday in the northwestern state's capital of Culiacan.
