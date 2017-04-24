Mexico is in love with a $5,000 hairl...

Mexico is in love with a $5,000 hairless dog that often wins competitions - in the ugliest category

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

The beasts are brown and hairless except for a wiry mohawk. Their bodies, warm and slightly waxy, call to mind a hot water bottle with four legs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out? Apr 18 Dee Dee Dee 3
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... Apr 18 DC Dave 297
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Apr 14 Idiots 4
News NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t... Apr 14 New Resident 20
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr 11 Laredo 1
News Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S.... Apr 8 Azobec 9
News News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,980 • Total comments across all topics: 280,640,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC