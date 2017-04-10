Mexico is getting a jolt from US efforts to bring down top drug and corruption suspects
Crooked cops, greedy governors and pusher-prosecutors: Corruption and drug crime reach to high places in Mexico, which is getting a jolt from US efforts to hunt down top suspects. Analysts say officials have been getting away for decades with corruption in a country dominated by big, powerful drug gangs.
