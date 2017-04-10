Mexico City re-enacts the Crucifixion...

Mexico City re-enacts the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ

Mexico City- Every April for the last 174 years, massive crowds have been gathering in Iztapalapa, Mexico City, to express their Catholic devotion at the annual Passion of the Christ procession. A country with a massive Catholic majority, more than 80 percent of the population belonging to the faith in the last census, the event brings in millions of spectators to Iztapalapa - already Mexico City's most populous borough.

