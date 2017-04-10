Mexico City building site collapse ki...

Mexico City building site collapse kills six: fire services

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

At least six people died and another 20 were injured after a structural collapse in a car park under construction in Mexico City crushed workers, local fire services said on Monday. Raul Esquivel, head of the city's fire services, told Mexican television there were also still people trapped at the building site in the western part of the capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 32 min DC Dave 104
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... 2 hr Laredo 1
News Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S.... Apr 8 Azobec 9
News News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 4
News Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico Apr 5 Wildchild 1
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Apr 5 KimiBeuchat 8
News Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue ... Apr 4 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,525 • Total comments across all topics: 280,212,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC