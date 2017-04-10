Mexico City building site collapse kills six: fire services
At least six people died and another 20 were injured after a structural collapse in a car park under construction in Mexico City crushed workers, local fire services said on Monday. Raul Esquivel, head of the city's fire services, told Mexican television there were also still people trapped at the building site in the western part of the capital.
