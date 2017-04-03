Mexico auto output, exports surge in Q1

Mexico auto output, exports surge in Q1

Mexico's booming auto industry set records across the board in the first quarter, with production jumping 17 percent, exports surging 14 percent and local light-vehicle sales rising 8.9 percent vs. the year-ago period. Despite potential clouds on the horizon with President Donald Trump's push for a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement and a possible U.S. border tax under consideration, many of the gains came from Mexico's venerable assembly plants and recently launched factories.

Chicago, IL

