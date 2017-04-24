Mexico Assembles Team for All-Out Leg...

Mexico Assembles Team for All-Out Legal Assault on Border Wall

Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray, second from left, addresses members of the congressional foreign relations committee this week. Mexico City Mexico's foreign secretary is planning an all-out legal assault on any future construction of a border wall by the U.S., to include filing suits in U.S. and international courts over possible environmental, human rights and international treaty violations.

