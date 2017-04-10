Mexico arrests suspected killer of US border guard11 min ago
Mexican authorities arrested a man suspected of shooting dead a US border guard in 2010 and aim to extradite him to the United States, prosecutors said today. Mexican marines detained the man on Wednesday near the border of the northern Mexican states of Sinaloa and Chihuahua, the public prosecution service said in a statement.
