Mexicans choosing vacations in Canada

Mexicans choosing vacations in Canada

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

A public square in the Vieux Port neighborhood of Montreal, Quebec. More and more Mexican tourists, feeling unwanted in the U.S., are opting to take trips to Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 18 hr Teana Trump 9
News News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi... Thu Iphonemodest552 3
News Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico Wed Wildchild 1
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Wed KimiBeuchat 8
News Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue ... Apr 4 Wildchild 2
News Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T... Apr 2 EPT 7
News Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T... Apr 2 New Resident 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,542 • Total comments across all topics: 280,135,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC