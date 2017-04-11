Mexican state attorney general accuse...

Mexican state attorney general accused of drug trafficking grew up in San Diego

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Undated photograph of Edgar Veytia, the attorney general of the state of Nayarit who is behind bars in New York City on drug trafficking charges. Undated photograph of Edgar Veytia, the attorney general of the state of Nayarit who is behind bars in New York City on drug trafficking charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 9 hr Tio RICO 256
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... 10 hr Idiots 4
News NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t... 18 hr New Resident 20
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr 11 Laredo 1
News Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S.... Apr 8 Azobec 9
News News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 4
News Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico Apr 5 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,307,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC