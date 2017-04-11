Mexican state attorney general accused of drug trafficking grew up in San Diego
Undated photograph of Edgar Veytia, the attorney general of the state of Nayarit who is behind bars in New York City on drug trafficking charges. Undated photograph of Edgar Veytia, the attorney general of the state of Nayarit who is behind bars in New York City on drug trafficking charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|9 hr
|Tio RICO
|256
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|10 hr
|Idiots
|4
|NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t...
|18 hr
|New Resident
|20
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr 11
|Laredo
|1
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|Apr 8
|Azobec
|9
|News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico
|Apr 5
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC