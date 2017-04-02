Mexican newspaper closes citing insec...

Mexican newspaper closes citing insecurity for journalists

A newspaper in the Mexican border city of Juarez announced Sunday that it is shutting down due to the climate of insecurity and impunity for killings of journalists in one of the world's deadliest countries for media workers . Norte executive Oscar Cantu Murguia informed readers of his decision in a farewell letter titled "Adios!" that was published on the paper's front page and online.

Chicago, IL

