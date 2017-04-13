Mexican man deported to Mexico on murder charges
Juan Garcia-Rendon, 38, was handed over to Mexican immigration officials at the Nogales Port of Entry, said a news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Mexican man deported to Mexico on murder charges Juan Garcia-Rendon, 38, was handed over to Mexican immigration officials at the Nogales Port of Entry, said a news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|34 min
|DC Dave
|205
|NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t...
|41 min
|Geezer
|11
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr 11
|Laredo
|1
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|Apr 8
|Azobec
|9
|News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico
|Apr 5
|Wildchild
|1
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Apr 5
|KimiBeuchat
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC