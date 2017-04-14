Mexican journalist killed on Baja California peninsula
A state official in Mexico says a reporter covering the police beat has been shot and killed in La Paz on the Baja California peninsula. The attack that killed Maximino Rodriguez was the sixth in 1 A1 2 months against journalists in Mexico and the fourth that resulted in death.
